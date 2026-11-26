Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reflects on Constitution Day, emphasizing equality and fraternity. He also voices concerns over the safety of the Christian community, US trade tariff volatility, and the reduced duration of parliamentary sessions.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day, saying that the document had transformed India's ancient civilisation and diverse society into a modern republic by guaranteeing equality, individual liberties and democratic rights to all citizens.

Tharoor said although India was a civilisation thousands of years old, its identity as a constitutional republic was relatively young, with the Constitution having been adopted on November 26, 1949. He described the Constitution as one of the country's greatest accomplishments, particularly for ensuring equal rights irrespective of caste, religion or community.

"It is an extremely important day. India is a civilisation that is thousands of years old. It's a society that has evolved over many centuries. But as a republic protected by a constitution, we are only as old as 1947. And indeed, the constitution itself was adopted today in 1949, so 77 years is what we have of these values," Tharoor told ANI.

Explaining the transformative role of the Constitution, the Congress MP said it provided citizens with guarantees of equality, freedom of expression, individual liberties and the right to make political choices through their votes.

"This constitution is what has transformed our ancient civilisation and our contemporary society into a modern state, and that gives guarantees to all our citizens, particularly guarantees of equality, of equal rights, of the ability to express themselves, freedom of expression, liberties, as well as the opportunity to make their own political choices through the same vote; whatever community, whatever religion, whatever caste you are born into doesn't matter," he said.

Tharoor further emphasised the importance of fraternity, referring to the ideals espoused by Dr BR Ambedkar. He said that while constitutional equality remained fundamental, building a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood among Indians was still a work in progress.

"This was the great accomplishment of the Indian Constitution, and today we celebrate that above all—the equality of all Indians. We still are working on what Dr Ambedkar valued: the idea of fraternity, brotherhood, and sisterhood amongst all Indians. That is still a work in progress. But that equality the Constitution gives us is fundamental for the future of the country, and that's what we are celebrating today," he added.

Christian Community Safety

On the United Christian Forum writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking safe and fear-free Christmas celebrations across the country, Tharoor supported the demand, expressing concern over alleged attacks on members of the Christian community and places of worship during previous Christmas celebrations. He said Christian priests, nuns, homes and places of worship had faced unnecessary attacks and stressed that the community's contribution to India's development, particularly in education and healthcare, deserved recognition and protection.

"I agree with that requirement because unfortunately, for several Christmases now, there have been unnecessary, untoward attacks on Christian priests, nuns, Christian homes of worship, places of worship, and this is a terrible thing to do against a community that has contributed so much to India's well-being, to India's education system," he said.

Highlighting the community's contribution, Tharoor referred to its role in establishing hospitals, schools and orphanages across the country. He also pointed to its historical presence in India and said that the right to practise one's religion must be protected for every citizen.

"The Christian community has built hospitals, schools, orphanages, and, out of all proportion to their numbers - only 2.2% of the Indian population - they have made an impact on India for about 2,000 years. This is something we should value, cherish, and protect, and certainly allowing adherence of this community to be able to practice their religion is one of the most basic requirements for every Indian citizen today," Tharoor said.

He expressed hope that people would respect the spirit of Christmas and extend support to the Christian community during its celebrations.

"I hope that people will respect the spirit of Christmas and treat the Christian community with respect and ideally join them in their celebrations," he added.

US Tariff Concerns

On the US tariff threat against India, Tharoor said Indian exporters needed clarity and certainty regarding the final tariff rates before making business decisions. He expressed concern over the unpredictability of the US administration under President Donald Trump, saying that agreements reached with Washington could potentially be changed later. He said India should seek assurances that any tariff figure agreed upon would remain final so that exporters could factor it into their business plans.

"One of the concerns has always been the unpredictability of the American system: if you agree something today, might they change it tomorrow? And I think there needs to be some assurance from the U.S. that whatever number they come up with is the final number, so Indian exporters can factor it into their work," he told reporters.

Tharoor observed that the US administration appeared inclined towards imposing tariffs of at least 15 per cent on most countries, adding that India's negotiators should work towards securing the most favourable possible rate compared with competing economies. He referred to the different tariff rates being offered to other countries and said India should aim to secure a competitive advantage for its exporters.

"The truth is, under Mr Trump, in any case, we can forget about the days when there were much lower tariffs. He clearly wants at least something in the teens for most countries, 15 or more. In those circumstances, what our negotiators have to achieve is the best option or the best possible figure out of all these possibilities," he said.

Referring to the rates being offered to other countries, Tharoor said some had secured 15 per cent while India was being offered 17 per cent, with others facing rates of 18 and 20 per cent. He said India should seek an advantage of at least one per cent over neighbouring countries exporting similar goods.

Tharoor also pointed out that tariff decisions could change depending on the US administration's assessment of India's actions and negotiations. He said the government should take a decision that would provide exporters with a predictable business environment.

"There is no point in us sitting here and complaining because the Americans have the sovereign right to do precisely what they have done and they can also change their minds. That is the bigger issue because it's based on a provision of law where they make a particular determination of how India is behaving," he said.

He added that the US could potentially lower tariffs if it was satisfied with India's position, but could also increase them if negotiations became tougher.

"So it may be best that we clinch a deal very quickly so we can move on and our exporters can work with an atmosphere of some certainty," Tharoor said.

Parliamentary Accountability

On the Parliament winter session, the Congress MP criticised the government's approach towards parliamentary democracy, alleging that the duration of legislative sessions had declined over the years and that Parliament was increasingly being treated as a forum for passing legislation rather than facilitating debate and ensuring executive accountability. Tharoor cited the decline in the number of parliamentary sitting days, saying that Parliament used to meet for around 120 to 170 days in the 1950s, compared with approximately 70 days currently. He also referred to the functioning of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister.

"We have seen now already the history of Mr Modi in Gujarat has been to reduce the duration of legislative sessions. I gather in his last few years as CM they used to have just 50 days or 55 days of meetings in Gujarat of the entire Legislative Assembly. We certainly don't want Parliament to do that," he said.

He argued that fewer sitting days reduced opportunities for elected representatives to raise public concerns and hold the executive accountable.

"Parliament used to be a minimum of 120 to 170 days in the 1950s. Now, it's come down to just about 70 days, and it's clear that the government does not want Parliament to be a debating forum where the voice of the people can be heard, and the accountability of the executive can be ensured," Tharoor told reporters.

Suggesting a more predictable parliamentary schedule, he said several countries publish their parliamentary calendars nine to 13 months in advance, allowing legislators to plan their work, travel and participation in debates. Tharoor said a similar system in India would enable MPs to prepare better and represent the concerns of their constituencies more effectively.

He also expressed concern over the delay in announcing the winter session, claiming that the Monsoon Session had not been prorogued for more than 115 days and that the government had not provided the customary two weeks' notice for a new session. Tharoor alleged that the government might be considering resuming the Monsoon Session for a limited period to take up specific legislation, including the proposed delimitation bill, rather than convening a separate winter session.

"These are very important national issues affecting the future of future generations. They require serious discussion. They should not be treated in this cavalier fashion," he said.

The Congress MP maintained that Parliament should function as an effective forum for discussion and scrutiny, particularly on matters with long-term implications for the country. (ANI)