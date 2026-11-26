A Swiss musician has caught the internet's attention after singing the Marathi devotional song He Boleya Shankara at Zurich Central station. His heartfelt performance has won praise from Indian music lovers

A railway station in Switzerland recently became an unexpected stage for Indian devotional music when Swiss musician Michael Heiss performed the Marathi song He Boleya Shankara at Zurich Central station.

Heiss shared a video of the performance on his Instagram account, @thecellopilot. Holding his camera in selfie mode, he can be seen singing the popular Shiva devotional track while standing on the station platform.

What caught viewers' attention was his confidence and familiarity with the song. He maintained the melody throughout the performance, with his expressions reflecting the devotional mood of the track.

The sight of a traditional Indian bhajan being sung at a European railway station made the video particularly special.

What Is He Boleya Shankara? The Marathi Song Dedicated To Lord Shiva

He Boleya Shankara is a Marathi devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is also worshipped as Bholenath and Shankara.

The track celebrates different names and devotional representations of Lord Shiva. Its simple, repetitive lyrical structure makes it suitable for group singing, religious gatherings and bhajan performances.

For many Indian listeners, the song carries a familiar devotional appeal. Hearing it performed by a Swiss musician thousands of kilometres away from Maharashtra added an unexpected cultural dimension to the video.

Heiss also shared his affection for India through the caption accompanying the clip. He wrote, "Happy bholenath jay bhole" from Zurich, Switzerland, adding that his heart was still in India.

Internet Praises Swiss Man's Marathi Pronunciation And Love For Indian Music

The video soon attracted attention from Indian social media users, with several viewers appreciating Heiss's pronunciation and his understanding of Indian devotional music.

Many were particularly impressed that someone with European roots had taken the time to learn and perform a Marathi devotional song with such enthusiasm.

One viewer highlighted how music can connect people beyond language barriers, while another praised his pronunciation. Some users even invited him to visit the Konkan region during Ganapati celebrations and participate in local bhajan traditions.

The reactions reflected how cultural connections can develop through music, even when people come from completely different linguistic and geographical backgrounds.