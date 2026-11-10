A baby trying Indian food for the first time has won hearts online. Her adorable reaction, including clapping after tasting butter chicken, has delighted social media users in a video shared by her father.

A baby girl's adorable reaction to trying Indian food for the first time has caught the attention of social media users. G Hobs, who regularly shares videos of everyday moments with his baby daughter, Amara, recently posted a video capturing her first taste of Indian cuisine. From naan bread to butter chicken, the little one appeared to enjoy exploring the new flavours, leaving viewers delighted by her expressions and reactions. The video has since attracted warm responses, with several users praising the father for introducing his daughter to cuisines from around the world.

Baby Amara Tries Indian Food For The First Time

Sharing the video on social media, G Hobs captioned it, "I think she liked her indian food."

In the video, he tells Amara that they are trying Indian food for the first time. He reminds her that she has already tried Lebanese, Italian and Irish food before introducing her to the new cuisine.

He begins by offering her a piece of naan bread and asks what she thinks of it. Amara appears to enjoy the bread, prompting her father to continue feeding her while asking whether she likes it.

Amara's Reaction To Butter Chicken Wins Hearts

The father then introduces Amara to butter chicken, which he describes as her mother's favourite dish. As he offers her a small bite, he watches her reaction and asks whether she likes it.

Amara appears to enjoy the dish and even claps, making the moment particularly adorable. Her father also notices that she wants to return to the naan bread, which reminds her of Lebanese pita bread.

Towards the end of the video, G Hobs says that Indian food has been a success for Amara. However, he adds that the food might be a little spicy for a baby and says he is unsure how much she should eat. He mentions that he will offer her only a couple of small bites before asking viewers to suggest which cuisine she should try next.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received several affectionate comments from social media users, many of whom were charmed by Amara's expressions and her response to Indian food.

One user commented: "She’s already tried more food than the adult me I feel "

Another user wrote: "She’s so cute"

A third user commented: "1.4 billion people holding their breathes waiting for her reaction "

A fourth user said: "as an indian who absolutely loves amara, this is so heartwarming to watch "

Another user appreciated the father's efforts, writing: "I love how you are introducing global foods to your child! "

Amara's first experience with Indian food has won over viewers, with many enjoying her reaction to naan bread and butter chicken. The video has also sparked suggestions about which international cuisine she should explore next.