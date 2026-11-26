NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to dehydration. His daughter, Supriya Sule, indicated the veteran politician needs to reduce his busy travel schedule as he recovers under medical care.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule announced on Thursday that the party chief Sharad Pawar is being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai due to suspected dehydration. In a post on X, Sule noted that the veteran politician's condition appeared linked to his rigorous schedule, adding that he needs to reduce his travel commitments. "We are admitting Baba (Sharad Pawar) to Breach Candy Hospital. It appears to be dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less, but Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work far too much," Supriya Sule wrote.

The hospitalisation comes shortly after Pawar was admitted to the same medical facility earlier in the month. Earlier in November, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut visited Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to inquire about the health of veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. Raut met Pawar at the hospital and presented him with a copy of his book, 'Bodh Kirtan'. He informed that Pawar was stable and his condition was improving. "I visited the respected Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital; His condition is stable and improving. I gave him the recently published book "Bodh Kirtan"; Pawar Saheb is a master of language!" Raut posted on X.

Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. This came days later he was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. Sule had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

Earlier on Thursday, NCP leader Praful Patel met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health. In a post on X, Patel said, "I visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to pay a courtesy call on the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and inquired about his health."

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment. Pawar remained under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge. (ANI)