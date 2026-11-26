Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan celebrated Constitution Day, asserting that linguistic diversity should not hinder national unity. He urged citizens to prioritize the nation, noting that translating the Constitution empowers inclusive governance.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Emphasising that India’s strength lies in its ability to remain united despite its linguistic diversity, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said people may speak different languages, but their thoughts, goals and actions should remain united in the service of the nation.

Addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the 77th Constitution Day, he said languages were not merely a medium of communication but carriers of culture, tradition, identity and civilisational wisdom. He said the release of updated editions of the Constitution of India in all 22 languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule was a significant step towards making the country’s constitutional principles accessible to every citizen.

The initiative, he said, reflected the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and would empower people to understand the Constitution in their own languages, thereby strengthening their connection with governance and democracy. “Despite differences in languages, how are we united? It is because we all believe in one nation. That is the spirit of India,” he said, adding that the government was making efforts to promote inclusivity and recognise every linguistic community.

The Vice-President also cautioned against equating knowledge with proficiency in English, saying English was just one language like any Indian mother tongue. He emphasised that every language deserved respect and that appreciating one’s own mother tongue should go hand in hand with respecting the languages of others.

Recalling the writings of freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati, Radhakrishnan said the poet had highlighted how people could speak different languages but remain united in their thoughts and actions for the motherland. He noted that while Bharati had referred to 18 languages during his time, India now recognises 22 languages under the Eighth Schedule. The underlying message of his writings, however, remained relevant — linguistic diversity should not come in the way of national unity.

“First comes the nation. If the nation is protected, all our mother tongues will also be protected,” he said, urging citizens to keep the nation above all other considerations.

Earlier, the Vice-President extended his greetings to citizens on Constitution Day and paid tribute to the makers of the Constitution, particularly Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, for his contribution to India’s democratic journey. He described the Constitution as more than a legal document, calling it a living framework that reflects the freedom and democratic aspirations of the country.

“Our Constitution is our pride and our duty,” he said, emphasising that Jan Bhagidari, or people’s participation, was essential for upholding the ideals and principles enshrined in it. He also highlighted efforts to make the Constitution available in several Indian languages, including Nepali, Santali, Bodo, Tamil, Gujarati and Sindhi.

Referring to the release of the Santali version at Rashtrapati Bhavan last December, he said he had witnessed the happiness of members of the tribal community who could access the Constitution in their own language. He congratulated Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and his team for their efforts, observing that translating the Constitution was a challenging task as every word required careful consideration to preserve its intended meaning.

The Vice-President also referred to the importance of preserving India’s ancient manuscripts and traditional knowledge, saying the country’s languages represented its civilisation, culture, identity and collective wisdom. He said making the Constitution available in regional languages would help narrow the gap between governance and citizens and strengthen India’s efforts towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)