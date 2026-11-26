On 25 November 2026, Pakistani astronaut Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali boarded China’s Tiangong space station. China’s space program developed a special halal butter chicken space menu with over 100 customised dishes for the mission.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft docked with China’s Tiangong space station on November 25, 2026, with Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali onboard. He also brought with him a special menu that included the South Asian favorite butter chicken. It was a culinary first for international space flights.

Ali’s arrival at the station represented major historical leaps for his country and for space exploration. He officially became Pakistan’s first astronaut and at the same time the first foreign national to board China’s orbital outpost, according to reporting by CGTN and The Express Tribune.

More than 100 Specially Prepared Halal Meals

The detailed preparation before launch had resulted in the extensive menu provided for the mission. China’s Astronaut Research and Training Center developed more than 100 types of food. This special halal menu was designed to accommodate Ali’s dietary and cultural needs while he was in microgravity.

Altogether, the menu offered 100 different food choices, specially prepared for orbit. China packed a meal of butter chicken, which was described as a 'Desi Favourite,' and several other traditional South Asian preparations. The full spread included options like beef nihari, lamb korma, and curried chickpeas.

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Cultural Fusion and Station Handover

The fusion of cultures and handover of the station started even before the first launch day arrived during preparation for the mission. While training in China, Ali requested the swap of his Pakistani spiced tea with Chinese black tea and rice, as he modified his preferences with those of his host team.

In the space station, the teams that were combined celebrated their official handover by sharing meals. According to The Nation, members of the crew held a special welcome dinner to celebrate the handover of the station, where dishes from both South Asian and Chinese cuisines were served.

The arrival event was also characterised by literature when Ali started quoting renowned poet Muhammad Iqbal to his colleagues as he entered the orbiting space station, which emphasised cultural connection among them.

Mission Crew and Payload Specialist Role

Ali is a payload specialist on the Shenzhou-24 flight. He will join mission commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi in conducting a range of scientific experiments on the orbiting space station.

The outpost was jammed with the arrival of the new crew. The joint gathering saw six astronauts dining together in total. The newcomers of Shenzhou-24 shared the welcome meal with the Shenzhou-23 team, which is already living in Tiangong.

After the official welcome and arrival activities, the joint mission will continue its planned operational tasks and scientific research aboard the Tiangong space station in the coming months.