2 5 Image Credit : our own

Public struggles with summer heat

The sun is beating down hard even before the peak summer period, known as 'Agni Nakshatram' or 'Kattiri Veyil', has begun. Temperatures are already hitting 100 degrees, making people worried. The health department has advised everyone to avoid going out between 10 AM and 4 PM. They also recommend drinking plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty, and having tender coconut water or buttermilk to prevent dehydration. It's best to wear light cotton clothes and use an umbrella when you step outside.