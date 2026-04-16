Chennai Weather Update: Weather Department Issues Severe Heatwave Alert; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The summer heat in Tamil Nadu is already crossing 100 degrees, and it's getting brutal. With a heatwave alert in place, the health department is asking everyone to stay hydrated, stick to cotton clothes to beat the heat
Scorching Sun
Public struggles with summer heat
Rain Warning
Heat will increase
Warning for Chennai residents
The weather office has a specific warning for people in Chennai and its suburbs. For today and tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature will hover around 37-38° Celsius, while the minimum will be near 28° Celsius. The Met department has warned that the high heat and humidity will cause a lot of discomfort.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Offers Relief as Heatwave Continues Across Tamil Nadu
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