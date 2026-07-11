An India One ATM in Odisha’s Balasore district was looted by miscreants using a Mahindra Thar SUV to drag the machine from its kiosk. The incident was captured on CCTV, and police are now investigating to identify and apprehend the absconding suspects.

An India One ATM was looted by unidentified miscreants in Odisha’s Balasore district late on Friday night. The incident took place near Turigadia Market under the Khaira police station limits. The accused allegedly dragged the ATM nearly 200 meters from the Turigadia bus stop after removing it from its kiosk using a Mahindra Thar SUV.

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CCTV cameras installed nearby recorded the entire robbery. Early on Saturday morning, locals saw the incident and reported it to the police. A team from Khaira Police arrived at the scene shortly after learning of the incident and started looking into it.

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Police have not yet confirmed how much cash was inside the ATM at the time of the robbery. The accused are currently absconding. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify those involved in the theft.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.

The incident has raised security concerns in the Tudigadia market area. Local residents and traders said this is not the first such incident in the locality and demanded stronger night patrolling to prevent similar crimes.