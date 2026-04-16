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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Offers Relief as Heatwave Continues Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu continues to reel under intense summer heat, with temperatures crossing 100°F in several areas. While light rainfall is expected in select regions till April 21, heatwave conditions are likely to persist
Light Rain Forecast Brings Partial Relief
According to the India Meteorological Department, light rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu until April 21. Regions likely to receive showers include the Western Ghats districts, coastal delta areas, parts of Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal.
While this may offer temporary relief, the rainfall is expected to be scattered and not widespread enough to significantly bring down overall temperatures.
Heatwave Conditions to Continue Across the State
Despite the rain forecast, the heatwave is far from over. Weather officials have warned that high temperatures will continue across Tamil Nadu at least until April 24.
Interior districts may see temperatures rising up to 3°C above normal, while coastal regions, including Chennai, are likely to experience high humidity levels, increasing discomfort. Residents in Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to face similar sultry conditions.
13 Locations Cross 100°F; Health Advisory Issued
The intensity of the heat was evident as 13 locations across the state recorded temperatures above 100°F. Some of the hottest places included Karur (Paramathi), Vellore, Madurai, Trichy, and Erode, all crossing the 40°C mark.
Authorities have issued advisories urging people to:
Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids
Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours
Take extra care of children, elderly individuals, and those with health conditions
In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 100°F, making precautions essential for daily activities.
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