Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan promised strict action after a landslide in Sanjauli, caused by illegal construction, endangered homes. The builder was ordered to build a retaining wall, and the Mayor assured that residents' safety is the top priority.

Action Promised After Landslide

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those responsible for construction activity in violation of the monsoon ban after a rain-triggered landslide in the Bothwell area of Sanjauli endangered several houses.

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Speaking to ANI during his visit to the affected site, Chauhan said the owner of the construction project would be held accountable and directed to build a retaining wall at their own expense to stabilise the slope and prevent further damage. "The construction owner has accepted responsibility, and we have issued written directions to construct the retaining wall at the earliest. Strict action will be taken against any construction carried out despite the ban," Chauhan said.

He said the Municipal Corporation had earlier served a stop-work notice to the construction owner and had also examined whether the work was being carried out according to the approved building plan.

Cause and Immediate Response

According to the Mayor, preliminary assessment indicates that the landslide was caused primarily due to hill cutting associated with the construction activity, although water seepage was initially suspected. He said the water pipeline in the area had already been shut to rule out leakage as a contributing factor.

Chauhan said the landslide, which intensified on Saturday morning, has increased the risk to nearby residential buildings. He added that complaints regarding the construction had been received earlier and action had already been initiated. "Our immediate priority is the safety of residents. If required, families living in vulnerable houses will be shifted to safer locations," he said.

The Mayor said officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and local revenue authorities, have been deployed to monitor the situation, while affected houses are being continuously assessed.

Monsoon Preparedness and City-Wide Measures

Referring to the ongoing monsoon season and the India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall warnings, Chauhan said the Municipal Corporation has fully mobilised its resources. "In view of the weather warnings, all men and machinery have been deployed. The Municipal Corporation has its own equipment, and we have hired around 100 to 150 labourers for emergency response," he said.

He added that whenever trees fall due to heavy rain, the Forest Department is immediately informed for removal. Dangerous trees identified in vulnerable areas are also being removed as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rainfall has continued to affect Shimla over the past several days, triggering multiple landslides and posing risks to infrastructure and residential areas across the city.

Authorities are maintaining close surveillance in vulnerable locations as the monsoon remains active.