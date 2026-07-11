RSS South Zone President Dr R Vanniarajan highlighted the need to bolster temple-based cultural and spiritual traditions across villages in Tamil Nadu during a priests' worship training camp organised by the Tamil Nadu Village Temple Priests' Council.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kshethra Sanghchalak (South Zone President) Dr R Vanniarajan on Saturday stressed the need to strengthen temple-based cultural and spiritual traditions across villages. Vanniarajan made the remarks after participating in a village temple priests' worship training camp organised by the Tamil Nadu Village Temple Priests' Council in Rameswaram. During the programme, he also discussed with the village temple priests about the improvements in their skills in performing pujas according to the Agama rules they received in this training camp and narrated inspiring stories to them.

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'Temples are Centres to Protect Society'

Speaking to reporters, Vanniarajan said, "Village temples in Tamil Nadu are the centres that can protect our society. All the training to organise and worship those village temples is being done through this Village Temple Priests' Council."

The special thing about this is that people from all sections of society are coming to this training camp and participating. Vanniarajan said they are learning Sanskrit, Tamil, Vedas, Thevaram, and Thiruvasagam simply and taking it to their respective villages. "This is an initiative that can bring about a huge change in our society."

He said that the worship that can be held in the villages centred on temples and the practices of other village temples will bring about a huge change in all the villages of Tamil Nadu. Village temples and their priests are the foundation and backbone of the Hindu community. Therefore, with a view to improving the qualifications of priests performing puja in village temples, he added.

About the Free Training Camp

The Village Temple Priests' Association Founder and Managing Trustee, S Vedanthamji, is organising a temple worship training camp free of charge on behalf of the Village Temple Priests' Association. Thousands of priests have benefited by being trained in the mantras, abhishekam, decoration methods, thevaram, thiruvasakam and divyaprabandham for each deity.

56th Camp Underway

While 55 training camps have been conducted since 1990, The 56th temple worship training camp for village temple priests organised by the Village Temple Priests' Association began on June 29. The prominent figures from various Hindu organisations are giving their views in this 15-day training camp. (ANI)