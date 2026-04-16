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Kolkata Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm To Hit City in 2 Hours and Adjoining Districts; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: Right at the start of Baishakh, a rain forecast is here. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms for most districts in South Bengal on Thursday. You can also expect gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 km per hour
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Kolkata Weather
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms for Kolkata and several other districts in South Bengal today. Since Thursday morning, clear signs of a weather change have been visible. The IMD also said the sky will likely remain partly to fully cloudy all day.
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South Bengal
Today, the chances of storms are higher in parts of South Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Nadia districts. These areas could see light to moderate rain along with strong winds blowing at 50 to 60 km per hour.
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IMD Warning
Other districts in South Bengal also have a chance of rain. In these places, the wind speed might be a little lower, around 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
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Weather Sky
Here's the update for Kolkata's weather. The sky is expected to stay cloudy today. You might see light to moderate rain in the afternoon or evening. This will be accompanied by medium-speed winds, which will bring some temporary relief but you might also feel some strong gusts.
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Kolkata Weather Update
In Kolkata, the daytime temperature will hover between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, because of high moisture in the air, the uncomfortable heat will continue. In this situation, the rain will only provide temporary relief, but the muggy weather won't completely disappear.
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Western Disturbance
The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms for North Bengal's Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar districts today. Wind speeds in these areas could reach 40 to 50 km per hour. Other districts in North Bengal also have a chance of light rain.
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Stormy Weather
According to meteorologists, this stormy weather is a result of moist air coming from the Bay of Bengal combined with changes in the upper atmosphere. The effects of this aren't just limited to South Bengal; some districts in North Bengal might also see scattered showers.
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Kolkata
Kolkata and its surrounding areas can expect moderate rain and thunderstorms. This weather pattern might stick around for the next few days. While this could bring a small drop in temperature, the oppressive heat is unlikely to go away completely.
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