The Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag reopened after a landslide, while the Gangotri Highway in Uttarkashi was also cleared. Authorities remain on high alert across Uttarakhand due to heavy rainfall warnings and the risk of fresh landslides.

The Badrinath Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for nearly seven hours following a landslide at Sirobagad in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The highway was blocked from around 3:30 am after a landslide triggered the fall of debris onto the road, disrupting traffic movement along the route. Following clearance operations by the authorities, vehicular movement was restored. Heavy machinery continues to be deployed on both sides of the highway at the Sirobagad stretch as a precautionary measure. However, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region, authorities have warned of the possibility of fresh landslides, falling rocks and debris.

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Gangotri Highway Traffic Restored

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Uttarkashi district, traffic movement on the Gangotri National Highway was restored on Friday after debris caused by a landslide near Nalupani was cleared. The road stretch had been blocked due to landslide debris accumulation, disrupting movement along the highway. Following repeated instances of landslides and debris falling at Nalupani, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya has directed the deployment of a permanent JCB machine at the location. The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement and enabling immediate clearance of debris whenever the route gets obstructed due to landslides or other weather-related incidents.

State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, amid continuous heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand and a warning issued by the Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to remain on high alert round the clock.

The Chief Minister is continuously taking updates on the situation and preparedness from the Secretary of Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman.

Speaking to ANI, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said a red alert has been issued for several districts of Uttarakhand due to forecasts of heavy rainfall, while district administrations and disaster management teams have been placed on high alert. "A 'Red Alert' has been issued for several districts today, while an 'Orange Alert' is in effect for the others. All District Magistrates and Disaster Management officials are deployed on high alert. Prompt action is being taken to address any incidents of waterlogging or road closures caused by landslides, and personnel are stationed at their respective posts, ready for immediate response. If a route becomes obstructed, measures are being taken to clear it immediately," Swaroop said. (ANI)