Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City To See Cloudy Skies as Tamil Nadu Braces For Heat
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness a mix of rising heat, scattered rainfall over next few days, as shifting atmospheric conditions bring brief showers to select districts while interior regions continue to face intense heat
Rainfall Likely in These Districts
A weather trough stretching from central India to the Gulf of Mannar is driving changes across Tamil Nadu. As a result, light rainfall is expected over the next 5–7 days in:
Western Ghats districts
Delta and coastal regions
Ramanathapuram
Karaikal and nearby areas
While these regions may get occasional relief in the form of light showers, most interior districts are likely to remain largely dry.
Rising Temperatures and Heat Warning
Despite chances of rain in some pockets, heat levels are expected to rise across interior Tamil Nadu.
Temperatures may stay 2–3°C above normal till around April 20
Heatwave-like conditions could develop in isolated areas
Coastal regions, including Puducherry and Karaikal, may see relatively stable temperatures
This contrast between dry heat and sporadic rainfall highlights the ongoing weather imbalance.
Chennai Weather and Public Advisory
Chennai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next couple of days.
Maximum temperature: 37–38°C
Minimum temperature: around 28°C
High humidity will make conditions feel more uncomfortable
Authorities have not issued any major warnings for fishermen as sea conditions remain stable. However, residents are advised to:
Avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours
Stay hydrated
Wear light and breathable clothing
Overall, Tamil Nadu will see a mix of heat and brief rain spells, making it important for people to stay cautious and keep track of daily weather updates.
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