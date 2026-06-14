Chennai Weather Update: Hot and Humid Conditions Continue as Mercury May Touch 37°C Today
Chennai is set for another hot and humid day on June 14, with temperatures expected to hover between 34°C and 37°C. Residents may experience discomfort due to high humidity despite partly cloudy skies.
Chennai residents can expect hot and humid weather conditions on Sunday, June 14, with daytime temperatures likely to range between 34°C and 37°C. Forecast models indicate that the city will remain largely dry, with only a slight possibility of isolated showers in some areas. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is expected to make conditions feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature.
According to weather forecasts, Chennai's maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35°C to 37°C, while nighttime temperatures may stay close to 29°C. Humidity levels are likely to remain elevated, contributing to uncomfortable conditions, especially during the afternoon hours. Weather experts note that the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, could be much higher due to moisture in the air.
The city has witnessed persistent heat in recent weeks, with temperatures touching nearly 40°C in some localities. Although occasional cloud cover may provide brief relief, no widespread rainfall activity is expected across Chennai on June 14. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take necessary precautions during peak afternoon hours.
Meteorologists say that while the southwest monsoon continues to advance across parts of southern India, Chennai may not see significant rainfall immediately. Instead, hot and muggy weather is expected to dominate the city's forecast over the next few days, with temperatures remaining above seasonal comfort levels.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.