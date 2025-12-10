- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather Update: Met Dept Forecasts Heavy Rain Today in These 4 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather Update: Met Dept Forecasts Heavy Rain Today in These 4 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Low atmospheric circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal may bring light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, until December 15.
Northeast Monsoon Hits Tamil Nadu
The Northeast monsoon began on October 15, bringing heavy rainfall to northern and southern districts, replenishing lakes and rivers. However, November recorded below-average rainfall, leaving several areas still short of expected water levels, impacting agriculture and daily water supply.
Ongoing Rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rains since early December have caused flooding in Chennai and surrounding suburbs. The Met Department reports that a circulation over the Bay of Bengal will bring light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.
Chennai Weather Today
Chennai and its suburbs will experience partly cloudy skies today, with a chance of light rain in some areas. Maximum temperature is expected around 30°C, while minimum will range between 23-24°C.
Short-Term Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu
The Met Department predicts rain over the next three hours until 10 AM. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, and Thoothukudi districts.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.