Rainfall has declined across most parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, over the past few days. Only a few isolated pockets received light showers in the last 24 hours, signalling a broader easing of the wet spell. Officials from the Meteorological Department indicated that the shift in easterly wind speed would bring only light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow, with similar isolated rainfall expected from December 10 to 13.