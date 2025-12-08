- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Light Showers Likely Today as Temperatures Dip to Cooler Levels
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Light Showers Likely Today as Temperatures Dip to Cooler Levels
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to see light to moderate rain even as overall showers reduce across the state. With temperatures dipping and winds shifting, many regions are experiencing noticeably cooler and more pleasant
Rainfall Reduces but Cool Conditions Deepen
Rainfall has declined across most parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, over the past few days. Only a few isolated pockets received light showers in the last 24 hours, signalling a broader easing of the wet spell. Officials from the Meteorological Department indicated that the shift in easterly wind speed would bring only light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow, with similar isolated rainfall expected from December 10 to 13.
Chennai Likely to See Mild Showers
Chennai and its neighbouring suburbs are expected to experience partly cloudy skies with occasional light rain today. Daytime temperatures may reach around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures could dip to nearly 24°C, adding to the pleasant chill felt in the mornings and evenings.
Advisory Issued for Fishermen
The weather office cautioned that a cyclonic system is likely to develop over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of 35–45 kmph and brief gusts up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been urged to avoid venturing into these sea regions due to potentially hazardous conditions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.