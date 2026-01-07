On January 9, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai, placing them under a red alert. Orange alerts have been issued for districts including Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Trichy, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

On January 10 and 11, rainfall activity is forecast to spread further inland, with heavy spells likely over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and parts of northern and central Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.