Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Red Warning Issued for 5 Districts as Bay of Bengal System Intensifies
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rainfall as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of very heavy rain and strong winds
WEATHER SYSTEM AND ITS MOVEMENT
A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean has intensified into a deep depression. According to the Meteorological Department, it is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to influence the southwest Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours. Multiple atmospheric circulations over the Kumari Sea and the Arabian Sea are adding to the instability, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall.
DISTRICT-WISE RAINFALL ALERTS
On January 9, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai, placing them under a red alert. Orange alerts have been issued for districts including Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Trichy, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.
On January 10 and 11, rainfall activity is forecast to spread further inland, with heavy spells likely over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and parts of northern and central Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.
CHENNAI FORECAST AND FISHERMEN WARNING
Chennai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with light fog in the early morning hours. Temperatures will range between 23–24 degrees Celsius and around 29 degrees Celsius. From January 10 onwards, heavy rain is likely in parts of the city and suburbs.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and large parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next two days.
