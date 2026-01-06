Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued As Low Pressure Forms; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather Update: The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has intensified and is likely to move in a west-northwesterly direction in the next 48 hours. Due to this, heavy rain is also likely in the delta districts on December 9th
Northeast Monsoon
The Northeast Monsoon started strong in Tamil Nadu on Oct 15, raising water levels. But November and December were dry, followed by a severe cold spell, causing hardship.
Low-pressure area
A low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified. It's expected to move west-northwest in 48 hours, likely bringing heavy rain to delta districts on Dec 9th.
Moderate rain likely
Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow, with some morning fog. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely on Dec 8th.
Rain warning for Delta districts
On Dec 9, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in delta districts and Ramanathapuram.
Chennai weather status
In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. Light fog may appear in the early morning. The max temperature will be 29-30°C and the min will be 21-22°C.
