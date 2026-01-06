- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has warned of a spell of heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on January 9 and 10, driven by multiple cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea, urging caution
WEATHER SYSTEMS DRIVING THE RAIN
The Met Office said rainfall activity will intensify due to the combined impact of a low-level cyclonic circulation over the south Kerala coast and southeast Arabian Sea, along with an upper-level circulation spanning the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea and equatorial regions. These systems are expected to enhance moisture inflow towards Tamil Nadu over the coming days.
DISTRICT-WISE RAINFALL FORECAST
Light to moderate rain is likely in coastal Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday, while interior districts may remain mostly dry. From January 9, rainfall intensity is expected to increase, with heavy rain at isolated places in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram. On January 10, heavy rain may occur in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.
ADVISORIES AND PRECAUTIONS
The weather department has cautioned residents in low-lying areas to stay alert due to possible waterlogging. Light mist or shallow fog may reduce visibility during early mornings in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Fishermen have been advised to track official updates, while district authorities have been asked to ensure drainage preparedness and monitor vulnerable locations.
