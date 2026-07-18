According to the weather department, a trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the north Lakshadweep region, passing through northern Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and northern Kerala, is influencing the state's weather.

On July 18, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated areas across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive light rain with thunderstorms.

The forecast for July 19 to 21 indicates similar weather conditions, with intermittent showers expected over the Western Ghats region while isolated light rain may continue elsewhere in the state.