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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected This Evening as Interior Tamil Nadu Faces Rising Temperatures
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a mix of rain and heat on July 18. While Chennai may receive light to moderate evening showers, interior districts are likely to remain warmer than normal, with wind warnings issued
Rain Likely in Chennai and Several Parts of Tamil Nadu
According to the weather department, a trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the north Lakshadweep region, passing through northern Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and northern Kerala, is influencing the state's weather.
On July 18, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely over the Western Ghats districts and parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated areas across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive light rain with thunderstorms.
The forecast for July 19 to 21 indicates similar weather conditions, with intermittent showers expected over the Western Ghats region while isolated light rain may continue elsewhere in the state.
Heat to Continue Across Interior Tamil Nadu
Despite the possibility of scattered rainfall, temperatures are not expected to change significantly between July 18 and July 21.
Interior districts are likely to record maximum temperatures around 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, while coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, is expected to remain close to seasonal averages.
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Daytime temperatures are likely to stay between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.
Strong Wind Warning for Fishermen
The weather department has advised fishermen to remain cautious as strong winds are expected over several coastal and offshore regions.
On July 18, winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely along the north Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.
Between July 19 and 20, wind speeds may increase to 45-55 kmph, with gusts reaching 65 kmph over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal. Similar conditions are also expected over the east-central Arabian Sea from July 18 to 21. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period.
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