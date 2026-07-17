Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heat Wave Warning for 4 Districts, Chennai May Receive Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness a mix of scorching temperatures and scattered rainfall on July 17. While four districts are under a heat wave alert, Chennai and several other regions could experience light to moderate rain
Heat Wave Alert Issued for Four Tamil Nadu Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that heat wave conditions may develop in isolated plain areas of Karur, Erode, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts on July 17. Maximum temperatures across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal in some locations.
Residents living in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to experience hot and humid weather during the afternoon and evening, leading to heat-related discomfort. From July 18 onwards, daytime temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels across the state.
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Chennai Over the Next Four Days
According to the weather department, changing wind patterns over the western region will bring light rain to isolated places in the Western Ghats districts on July 17, while most other parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to remain dry.
From July 17 to July 20, several districts may witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.
On July 17:
Moderate rain is likely over the Western Ghats districts and north coastal Tamil Nadu. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in isolated places across the remaining districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Certain Sea Areas
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
On July 17: Strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also likely over adjoining central Bay of Bengal regions.
From July 18 to July 20: Strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the east-central and central-west Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea regions during the warning period.
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