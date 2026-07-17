According to the weather department, changing wind patterns over the western region will bring light rain to isolated places in the Western Ghats districts on July 17, while most other parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to remain dry.

From July 17 to July 20, several districts may witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

On July 17:

Moderate rain is likely over the Western Ghats districts and north coastal Tamil Nadu. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in isolated places across the remaining districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius.