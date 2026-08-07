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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni, Says IMD
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in parts of western Tamil Nadu today. Several other districts, including Chennai, are also likely to receive light to moderate showers
Heavy rain likely in Coimbatore, Theni and Nilgiris
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the hill regions of Coimbatore and Theni districts, along with the Nilgiris, on Thursday. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong winds due to the presence of a weak low-pressure trough in the lower levels of the atmosphere over the north Tamil Nadu coastal region.
Residents in these districts have been advised to remain alert as weather conditions may turn unstable during the day.
Light to moderate rain expected in several districts
Apart from the western hill districts, IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu. Districts likely to witness showers include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem and Namakkal.
The weather department added that isolated places across the rest of Tamil Nadu could also receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.
Chennai may receive evening showers
For Chennai, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall during the evening or night hours. The city's maximum temperature is expected to touch around 96°F (approximately 35.5°C).
Meanwhile, maximum temperatures across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal despite the ongoing monsoon activity.
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