Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued for Three Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Chennai Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu today, issuing an Orange Alert for Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Kanyakumari. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected
Low-Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal Strengthens Weather Activity
According to the latest weather bulletin, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions. Meteorologists expect the system to become stronger over the next two days, leading to increased moisture inflow and unstable atmospheric conditions.
As a result, both coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu may experience strong winds and scattered rainfall. The evolving weather system is expected to influence rainfall patterns across the state through the coming days.
Orange Alert Issued for Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Kanyakumari
The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Kanyakumari, where heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected today.
Residents in these districts have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and hilly regions where heavy rain could lead to waterlogging or localized disruptions. Authorities have urged people to stay updated with official weather advisories and take necessary precautions while travelling.
Rain Likely Across Other Districts; Pleasant Temperatures Expected
Apart from the three districts under Orange Alert, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over several northern districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal. Light to moderate showers may also occur across many other parts of the state.
The forecast for tomorrow indicates that districts along the Western Ghats will continue to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds, while Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to witness light showers.
Although daytime temperatures are expected to remain close to seasonal levels, widespread cloud cover and rainfall may reduce the intensity of the heat, making weather conditions comparatively cooler over the next couple of days.
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