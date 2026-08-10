On August 10, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities, as state-run oil companies held rates steady. This stability occurred despite a rise in global crude oil prices. Fuel costs continue to vary significantly between cities like Delhi and Hyderabad, primarily due to differences in state-level taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Monday, August 10, despite a rise in global crude oil prices. State-run oil marketing companies kept domestic pump prices steady, offering no immediate relief or additional burden to motorists.

According to the latest fuel-price data, petrol costs Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while Mumbai consumers pay Rs 111.21 per litre. Bengaluru's petrol price stands at Rs 110.89 per litre, Chennai at Rs 108.01 per litre and Kolkata at Rs 113.51 per litre. Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among the six major cities listed, at Rs 115.73 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 10: Latest City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 9: Oil Market Tensions Rise, Check Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru & More

Diesel prices also stayed unchanged. Delhi recorded the lowest diesel rate among these cities at Rs 95.20 per litre. Mumbai's diesel price was Rs 97.83 per litre, while Bengaluru stood at Rs 98.80 per litre. Chennai and Kolkata recorded diesel prices of Rs 99.66 and Rs 99.82 per litre, respectively. Hyderabad had the highest diesel rate in the table at Rs 103.82 per litre.

The unchanged domestic rates come despite firmer crude oil prices in the international market. Brent crude rose 1.44% to $84.79 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased 1.08% to $79.29 per barrel. Market volatility has been influenced by continuing uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and developments related to shipping routes.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by several factors beyond crude oil. These include the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining expenses, transportation costs, dealer margins and central and state-level taxes. Different state taxes are a key reason why motorists in different cities pay varying prices for petrol and diesel.

India follows a dynamic fuel-pricing system, with oil marketing companies reviewing prices daily. However, daily review does not necessarily mean that pump prices change every day. Petrol and diesel rates are generally updated at 6 am when a revision is made.

For motorists, the key takeaway on August 10 is that petrol and diesel prices have remained steady across the major cities despite the latest increase in global crude prices. Consumers should nevertheless check the displayed rate at their local fuel station, as prices can vary based on the applicable local taxes and charges.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today on August 8: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More