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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Light to Moderate Rain Likely, Temperatures to Stay Below 38°C
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rain activity over the next few days, with Chennai expected to receive light to moderate showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of thunderstorms
Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Across Tamil Nadu Today
According to the Meteorological Department, a trough extending from Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar through Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu is influencing the weather pattern across the state.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: 38°C Heat in Chennai, Heavy Rain Warning in 5 Districts
As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu today. Districts along the Western Ghats, parts of North Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience moderate rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.
For Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the city during the evening and night hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 37–38°C, while the minimum temperature may hover between 27–28°C.
Districts Under Heavy Rain Watch Till June 26
The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over the next three days.
June 24, 2026:
Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
June 25, 2026:
Several parts of Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
June 26, 2026:
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in several areas across the state. Moderate rainfall may continue along North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, along with strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Sea Due to Strong Winds
The weather department has issued a caution for fishermen as rough sea conditions are expected in multiple coastal regions.
On June 23, strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Tamil Nadu’s coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea.
Similar wind conditions are expected over the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin Sea on June 24 and June 25.
In the Bay of Bengal, parts of the southwest region may experience winds reaching up to 60 kmph on June 23. Meanwhile, strong winds are also expected over the Kerala-Karnataka coast, adjoining central-east Arabian Sea, and Lakshadweep region.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period to ensure their safety.
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