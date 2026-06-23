According to the Meteorological Department, a trough extending from Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar through Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu is influencing the weather pattern across the state.

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As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu today. Districts along the Western Ghats, parts of North Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience moderate rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

For Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the city during the evening and night hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 37–38°C, while the minimum temperature may hover between 27–28°C.