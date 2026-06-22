Weather experts have indicated that rain activity is expected to continue across different parts of the state over the coming days.

June 23:

Moderate rain is likely at isolated places in south Tamil Nadu. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light to moderate rainfall.

June 24:

Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

June 25 to June 27:

Moderate rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and the hill regions of Coimbatore district. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, light to moderate rainfall may continue.