Chennai Weather LATEST Update: 38°C Heat in Chennai, Heavy Rain Warning in 5 Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a mix of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds today, while Chennai may receive light to moderate showers. The weather department has also issued a heavy rain warning for five districts
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Five Districts
According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over Rayalaseema and adjoining areas at altitudes of around 3.1 km and 4.5 km above sea level. Under its influence, isolated places across Tamil Nadu may witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 6 Districts, Will Chennai Receive Rain Today?
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in:
• The hill areas of Coimbatore district
• Nilgiris
• Dindigul
• Theni
• Sivaganga
These areas may also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph during rain spells.
Rainfall Outlook for the Next Five Days
Weather experts have indicated that rain activity is expected to continue across different parts of the state over the coming days.
June 23:
Moderate rain is likely at isolated places in south Tamil Nadu. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light to moderate rainfall.
June 24:
Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
June 25 to June 27:
Moderate rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and the hill regions of Coimbatore district. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, light to moderate rainfall may continue.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy today. Some areas of the city may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Temperature Forecast:
• Maximum temperature: Around 37°C to 38°C
• Minimum temperature: Around 27°C to 28°C
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into several sea regions due to strong winds.
The Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari Sea region, parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are expected to witness winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph on multiple days between June 22 and June 25. Authorities have urged fishing communities to strictly follow the warnings and avoid risky sea voyages during this period.
The weather department has advised residents in the affected districts to remain alert for sudden thunderstorms, lightning and heavy downpours, while travellers and fishermen should closely monitor official weather updates.
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