Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a steady increase in daytime temperatures from March 1 to March 5, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal levels. In the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures in a few regions were already 2–3 degrees higher than usual, while other areas recorded near-normal readings.

On February 28, rainfall was reported in districts such as Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, with Kanniyakumari receiving up to 3 cm of rain. Meanwhile, most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal experienced dry weather. Karur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.5°C. Among the plains, Tiruttani saw a minimum temperature of 19.5°C, while the hill station of Kodaikanal recorded a chilly 6.9°C.

Despite the expected rise in maximum temperatures, minimum temperatures are unlikely to see any major changes, though a slight dip cannot be ruled out.