- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heat to Intensify Across Tamil Nadu; Light Rain Likely in Western Ghats
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heat to Intensify Across Tamil Nadu; Light Rain Likely in Western Ghats
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to experience a noticeable rise in temperature as early summer conditions begin to take hold. The weather department has warned that maximum temperatures may climb up to 3°C above normal
Temperature Set to Climb Across Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a steady increase in daytime temperatures from March 1 to March 5, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal levels. In the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures in a few regions were already 2–3 degrees higher than usual, while other areas recorded near-normal readings.
On February 28, rainfall was reported in districts such as Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, with Kanniyakumari receiving up to 3 cm of rain. Meanwhile, most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal experienced dry weather. Karur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.5°C. Among the plains, Tiruttani saw a minimum temperature of 19.5°C, while the hill station of Kodaikanal recorded a chilly 6.9°C.
Despite the expected rise in maximum temperatures, minimum temperatures are unlikely to see any major changes, though a slight dip cannot be ruled out.
Rainfall Likely in Select Districts
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the Comorin Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region. Due to this system, light to moderate rainfall is likely in isolated places over the Western Ghats districts from March 1 to March 3.
On March 4, light rain is expected in south Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts, Western Ghats districts, and nearby areas. Rainfall chances may continue in western and coastal districts until March 7. However, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, is expected to remain largely dry during this period.
Additionally, light mist may form in a few places over the Western Ghats districts and coastal regions during the early morning hours over the next two days.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai and its suburban areas, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light mist may occur in isolated pockets during the early morning. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 33°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures may settle around 23°C to 24°C.
As for marine conditions, there are currently no weather warnings for fishermen in the Tamil Nadu coastal areas, the Bay of Bengal, or the Arabian Sea. Fishermen can continue their activities as usual without any restrictions.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.