A CJP delegation is set to meet Union ministers amid a nationwide protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The government has stated it is open to unconditional dialogue on the issue.

CJP to Meet Ministers Amid Protest; Govt Open to Talks

A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources. However, the venue for the meeting has not been disclosed. The talks come ahead of a nationwide protest call given by the CJP today, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Ahead of today's scheduled meeting, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh said that the government does not stand on prestige and that both him and Union Minister JP Nadda would be present during any dialogue. "This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, the CJP said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 26 days, also ended his prolonged fast in the presence of JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

Background of Protests and Key Demands

The first direct meeting between CJP representatives and the Modi government took place earlier this week, a month after the party began its continuous sit-in at Jantar Mantar. CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held talks with Nadda on Monday, even with a tense showdown between protestors and police during the parliament march. CJP had submitted a memorandum with three key demands: Pradhan's resignation, the "release" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of deceased NEET aspirants.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House.

PM Modi Assures Strict Action, Fast-Track Courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strict action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts".

In the video, PM Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said.

The PM said, "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country."

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Education Ministry

As this happened, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)