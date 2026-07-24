Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury slammed the Opposition for protesting over exam paper leaks, alleging they are creating unrest instead of discussing the issue in Parliament. He said the govt is ready for talks and will not tolerate disturbances.

Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday criticised the Congress and other Opposition parties who are protesting in solidarity with students agitating over exam paper leaks,alleging that they were attempting to create unrest instead of participating in discussions in Parliament.

Govt Open to Discussion

Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury said the Prime Minister had made it clear that students, future generations and workers could not be treated in such a manner. He said a fast-track court had been formed and that the government had invited the Opposition to discuss the issue in Parliament.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister has also tweeted and stated that our students, future generations, and workers cannot be treated in this manner. The government has invited the Opposition to come to Parliament and discuss the matter. If there is anything that needs to be done, the government is ready to explain what action should be taken," the Tripura Minister said.

Opposition Accused of Creating Unrest

The minister said the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, was demanding that the Prime Minister apologise and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign. He said resignation was not a solution and maintained that discussion and criticism could take place in the Lok Sabha, where a solution could emerge.

Chowdhury alleged that instead of participating in discussions, the Opposition was trying to use the issue to create unrest across the country. He said if any kind of disturbance was created in Tripura or any other state, it would be dealt with strictly.

Protests in Tripura Condemned

Referring to protests held in Tripura on Thursday, the minister said some people had staged a demonstration in front of the Circuit House. He alleged that the Leader of the Opposition and other opposition leaders had joined the protest and raised slogans, while Congress leaders were encouraging people to continue such activities.

Questioning the Opposition's objective, Chowdhury alleged that it was trying to weaken the country by using its power and influence. He appealed to the people to understand what he described as "anti-India" forces and said they would never receive the support of the people of the country.

'Will Not Tolerate Attempts to Create Unrest'

Reiterating that democratic institutions provided a platform to discuss every issue, the minister said the Prime Minister, the Education Minister and the Home Minister had repeatedly expressed their willingness to discuss the matter.

"We are ready to discuss the issue. But you are not ready to have a discussion. We will not tolerate attempts to create unrest in the country, disturb peace and harmony, or damage government property. Such actions will never be tolerated," Chowdhury said.