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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu as IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat across Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu
Rising Temperatures Give Way to Changing Weather Conditions
Tamil Nadu has witnessed unusually high temperatures over the past few days, with several regions recording temperatures well above the seasonal average. Madurai reported one of the highest readings, touching nearly 40.4 degrees Celsius (104.7 degrees Fahrenheit), making outdoor conditions uncomfortable for residents.
According to the Chennai Meteorological Centre, the current change in weather has been triggered by a weak trough in the lower atmospheric levels over the Tamil Nadu coastal region. This system is expected to increase moisture levels and create favourable conditions for rainfall.
IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Until July 26
The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 23 and 24.
The rainfall activity is likely to continue on July 25 and 26, especially over the districts adjoining the Western Ghats, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong wind conditions.
Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu Expected to Receive Heat Relief
Among the northern districts, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are expected to witness intermittent light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms over the coming days. The forecast has raised hopes of relief after several days of oppressive daytime heat.
The expected showers, particularly during the evening and night, are likely to improve weather conditions for both residents and farmers. The rainfall could also benefit agricultural activities while bringing down daytime temperatures across the region.
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