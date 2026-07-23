Tamil Nadu has witnessed unusually high temperatures over the past few days, with several regions recording temperatures well above the seasonal average. Madurai reported one of the highest readings, touching nearly 40.4 degrees Celsius (104.7 degrees Fahrenheit), making outdoor conditions uncomfortable for residents.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Centre, the current change in weather has been triggered by a weak trough in the lower atmospheric levels over the Tamil Nadu coastal region. This system is expected to increase moisture levels and create favourable conditions for rainfall.