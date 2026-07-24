The death toll in Assam's floods has risen to 47. Over 6.53 lakh people in 11 districts are affected, with Sivasagar being the worst hit. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the situation 'serious' and attributed it to a cloudburst in Nagaland.

The death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has risen to 47 after six more people lost their lives, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Heavy rainfall has also led to waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati.

Earlier on Thursday, ASDMA reported that 10 people, including four children, had died in the floods over the previous 24 hours.

Flood Casualties Rise

"Three people each died in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, two in Charaideo district, and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong districts. So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state due to floods," ASDMA said in its flood report issued earlier. It added that six people -- three men and three women -- remain missing.

Over 6.5 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation continues to remain grim, with more than 6.53 lakh people across 11 districts affected in the current wave of flooding. The affected districts are Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro).

Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district, with 3,92,195 people affected, followed by Charaideo (1,10,755), Jorhat (97,690), Golaghat (25,591) and Dibrugarh (13,390).

A total of 939 villages under 40 revenue circles remain inundated.

CM Reviews Situation, Blames Nagaland Cloudburst

Amid the worsening flood situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Dergaon on Thursday and described the situation as "serious", saying he estimates the death toll could rise further.

The Chief Minister attributed the flooding in several districts to a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland. "I estimate that the casualty figure will rise further. This entire situation arose because of a cloudburst in Nagaland. Water from the floodwaters severely affected our four districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called me just now and informed me that an inter-ministerial team will be sent to Assam today or tomorrow. I believe both governments will stand with the people during this time of grief," Sarma said.

Rivers in Spate

Following incessant rainfall, water levels in the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries continue to rise at multiple locations across the state. (ANI)