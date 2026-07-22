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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across State
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. Chennai is also likely to witness evening showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Chennai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a weak trough over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu is likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall across isolated parts of the state on July 22. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
For Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.
Three-Day Weather Outlook
According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to continue between July 23 and July 25.
On July 23, moderate rainfall is likely over the Western Ghats districts, north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while the rest of the state may experience isolated light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On July 24, similar conditions are expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with scattered light to moderate rain elsewhere.
On July 25, moderate rainfall is again likely in the Western Ghats districts, parts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated showers are expected across the remaining regions of the state.
Temperature Outlook and Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has indicated that there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between July 22 and July 25. However, interior districts may record temperatures that are 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, while the rest of the state is expected to remain close to seasonal averages.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds. Between July 22 and July 23, winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanyakumari Sea. Similar wind conditions are expected over parts of the central-east Arabian Sea from July 22 to July 25, making sea conditions unsafe for fishing activities.
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