The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a weak trough over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu is likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall across isolated parts of the state on July 22. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

For Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.