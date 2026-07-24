Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast after meeting BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision reflects Wangchuk's trust in the Modi government's commitment to students.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that social activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast after receiving assurances from the government, noting that the decision reflects Wangchuk's trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to the nation's youth.

Govt Assures Wangchuk, Pledges Exam Reforms

The Minister informed that BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to address his concerns. Goyal posted on X, "Sonam Wangchuk ji has ended his fast after my colleagues, Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @DrJitendraSingh ji met him at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and assured him of the government's commitment to address the concerns. Wangchuk ji's decision to end his fast reflects his trust in the Modi government's commitment to students' interests."

The Union Minister further emphasised the government's unwavering resolve to reform the examination system and protect the future of students. "The government has time and again reiterated its resolve to act firmly against paper leaks and strengthen examination reforms. The interests of the nation's youth remain a top priority for the government," Goyal added in his post.

Highlighting the vision of the Prime Minister, Goyal warned that those attempting to sabotage the future of the youth would face strict action. "As PM Modi ji said, India's youth are a force for nation-building, and every culprit operating against the nation's future will be punished," the Minister said.

PM Modi Urges Wangchuk to Regain Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow his routine as per the doctor's advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible. This comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible." "I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added.

Wangchuk's Statement on Ending Fast

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.