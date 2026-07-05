The Indian Army's Spearhead Division organised 'Project NAVBHARAT' in Likabali, Assam, for students and teachers to foster patriotism and national integration through motivational talks and a visit to a military station.

In a significant step towards strengthening civil-military relations, the Indian Army's Spearhead Division, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, successfully organised Project NAVBHARAT at Likabali on July 4. The youth empowerment programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from 167 students and 14 teachers of Jogesh Gohain High School, Dhemaji, with a total attendance of 181 participants.

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To foster patriotism, national integration and youth empowerment, the initiative offered participants an enriching educational experience. Through motivational lectures and informative documentaries, the Indian Army highlighted the courage, rigorous training and selfless sacrifices of its soldiers. The programme encouraged students to actively contribute towards community development and nation-building.

A major highlight of the event was an exclusive visit to the Likabali Military Station, where students gained first-hand insight into the operational preparedness and disciplined lifestyle of the Indian Army. They were briefed on the Army's role in safeguarding the nation's borders and were shown a static display of modern weapons, military equipment and tactical systems.

By opening its doors to the younger generation, the Indian Army reinforced its strong bond with the local community while inspiring students to develop a deeper sense of patriotism, discipline and civic responsibility. Project NAVBHARAT concluded on a highly successful note, leaving a lasting impression on the participants and motivating them to contribute meaningfully towards the progress and development of the nation.

Army's Continued Youth Engagement

Similarly, in March, the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps conducted a vibrant and inspiring programme under the same project, Project 'NAVBHARAT', at Likabali, marked by patriotic zeal and enthusiastic public participation. The initiative reflected the Indian Army's continuous efforts to connect with the youth and strengthen the spirit of national unity and service.

Students from Likabali and nearby Silapathar actively participated in a variety of educational and motivational activities organised during the event. According to the release, special lectures and short films based on Operation Sindoor were presented to motivate the younger generation by showcasing stories of bravery, determination and selfless service towards the nation. The sessions created a strong sense of pride and encouraged students to contribute positively towards society and the country.

The gathering included an engaging operational briefing that offered participants an insight into the preparedness, discipline and operational capabilities of the Indian Army. Visitors were also allowed to witness an impressive static display of weapons and military equipment, which generated great interest and admiration among the attendees.

Further, a detailed lecture on the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the Army's professionalism and unwavering commitment to national security and nation-building, was conducted in Commerce College, Silapathar. The programme successfully promoted strong civil-military relations and left the audience inspired by the values of courage, patriotism, and dedication displayed by the Indian Army. (ANI)