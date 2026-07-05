Delhi University has launched registration for new one-year PG programmes and a two-year M.Sc. course. It also provided key updates on UG, standard PG, B.Tech, and Law admissions, detailing deadlines and allocation list announcements.

New Postgraduate Programme Registrations Open

The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday announced the commencement of registration for its new one-year Postgraduate (PG) programmes and the two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology course, while providing key updates across various admission categories. In a significant announcement, the university has opened the portal for one-year PG programmes specifically for students who have completed a four-year Undergraduate programme under the University General Curriculum Framework (UGCF 2022) based on NEP-2020 from DU. Admissions to these programmes will be based on merit scores obtained in the four-year Bachelor's degree. Additionally, applications have been invited from Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026-qualified candidates for the two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology for the 2026-28 batch. Interested candidates for both categories are required to register at the official portal, pgportal.uod.ac.in.

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Undergraduate Admission Updates

Regarding Undergraduate (UG) admissions, the university informed that it has received a total of 148,407 applications so far. Out of these, 62,524 candidates have attempted Phase II of the process. The last date for candidates to fill in their preferences is Saturday, July 11, 2026, until 11:59 PM.

Key Admission Deadlines and Allocation Lists

Standard Postgraduate Programmes

For the standard two-year Postgraduate admissions, DU confirmed that 9,500 admissions have been completed to date. The entry window for these programmes is set to close tonight, July 5, at 11:59 PM.

Performance-Based Programmes

The university further stated that the third allocation list, which includes performance-based programmes such as MFA (Master of Fine Arts), B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education), M.P.Ed (Master of Physical Education), and Music, will be declared on July 9, 2026.

B.Tech Admissions

In the B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) category, the second allocation list has already been declared. Shortlisted candidates must accept their allocations by 04:59 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Integrated Law Admissions

The university also announced the first 'Spot Round' for five-year Integrated Law admissions. Candidates interested in this round can apply until 11:59 PM on July 7, 2026. (ANI)