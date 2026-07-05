Security has been tightened in Belagavi for RSS meetings and chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit. A 'No Fly Zone' is in effect from July 6-14. The visit has also ignited a political spat between the Congress government and the BJP in Karnataka.

Heightened Security and No-Fly Zone in Belagavi

Security has been intensified across Belagavi city ahead of a series of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meetings and the scheduled visit of RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat, with district authorities imposing a "No Fly Zone" and deploying additional police personnel.

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Belagavi District Magistrate has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, declaring a 2-km radius around three venues as a "Red Zone" or "No Fly Zone" from July 6 to July 14. Follwing the order, the places where meetings will take place in Belagavi Foundry Sristar Guest House, Angol Industrial Area, Udyambag, Sant Meera School, Sahyadri Colony, Bhagyanagar Extension, Angol, Shri Jagannath Rao Joshi Samadarshana Bhavan Godsad Road, Shastri Nagar, Khade Bazaar are also restricted. The order prohibits the operation of all Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Drones and Paragliders in these locations, citing "security and public safety reasons" in connection with the programmes being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Police have been directed to implement the restrictions strictly during the period.

Political Row Erupts Over Visit

The security measures have been put in place ahead of a series of RSS organisational meetings in Belagavi. The visit has also triggered a political slugfest after Home Minister Priyank Kharge made a statement on the RSS earlier this week. While the Home Minister has not yet commented on the Belagavi arrangements, his earlier remarks on the organisation have kept the issue alive in state politics. BJP leaders have accused the Congress government of targeting the RSS, while the government has maintained that law and order will be ensured for all events.

Kharge Questions RSS's Legal Status

This come amid a continuing row that began after Karnataka Minister Kharge wrote an open letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarity on the organisation's legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as it marks 100 years of its existence, saying an organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance". He had also sought clarity from the RSS regarding its constitutional status and financial compliance, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and allied organisations.

Defamation Case Filed

As this happened, Kharge and Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Mohammed Haris Nalapad were summoned by a Bengaluru court recently after it took cognisance of a private complaint alleging that the two leaders made defamatory remarks against the RSS. The court took cognisance of the offence of criminal defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and issued summons as part of the proceedings.

Kharge Remains Defiant

Karnataka Minister said he would continue questioning the RSS and would not be silenced after a Bengaluru court summoned him in a criminal defamation case over his remarks against the Sangh Parivar. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said he had "nothing to fear" as long as the Constitution was on his side and asserted that attempts to intimidate him would not stop him from raising questions about the RSS.

With both the RSS conclave and political statements drawing attention, Belagavi police said they have stepped up surveillance, vehicle checks, and deployment in and around the venues to ensure the events pass off peacefully. (ANI)

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