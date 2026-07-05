HP Governor Kavinder Gupta attended the Shiv-Shakti Mahakatha in Shimla, praying for the state's prosperity. He stressed preserving cultural heritage, maintaining family values, and urged parents to guard youth against drug abuse.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta participated in the sacred Shiv-Shakti Mahakatha and Shiv Vivah Mahotsav organised by Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan at Shimla on Saturday.

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According to a press release, the Governor offered prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking peace, prosperity, happiness and the overall well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Stresses on Preserving Cultural Heritage

Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed immense joy in being part of the spiritually enriching occasion and said that such events play a vital role in preserving India's timeless cultural and spiritual heritage.

As per a release, he observed that Sanatan Dharma is not merely a religion but a way of life rooted in eternal values of compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood.

Quoting the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", he said these ideals continue to guide humanity towards peace and coexistence.

On Family Values and Social Evolution

The Governor observed that while the transition from joint families to nuclear families is a natural social evolution, it should not lead to the erosion of family values, emotional bonding and meaningful dialogue among family members.

He stressed that love, mutual respect and communication must remain the foundation of every household.

Concerns Over Drug Abuse Among Youth

Expressing concern over the increasing menace of drug abuse among youth, Gupta said that while strict enforcement of the law is essential, the strongest safeguard against such social evils lies in value-based upbringing.

According to the press release, he called upon parents to spend quality time with their children, communicate openly, become their trusted companions and connect them with India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The Governor urged society to collectively ensure that India's cultural ethos, family traditions and spiritual values are passed on to future generations. (ANI)