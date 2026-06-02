Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers Likely Till June 7 Across Several Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After weeks of intense summer heat, Tamil Nadu is set to experience widespread rainfall over the coming days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate to heavy showers
Heavy Rain Likely in Several Districts Till June 7
As temperatures gradually begin to decline across Tamil Nadu, weather officials have predicted widespread rainfall in many parts of the state. The changing weather pattern is being influenced by an atmospheric circulation over southern Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu, along with a trough extending from East Vidarbha to southern Kerala through Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
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On June 2, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely in districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.
Monsoon Activity to Strengthen Over South India
According to meteorologists, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into Kerala within the next couple of days. The strengthening monsoon system is likely to enhance rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu.
Heavy showers are expected to continue on June 3 and June 4 in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai. The weather department has indicated that rainfall activity may persist across the state until June 7.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39–40°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 28°C. Despite occasional cloud cover, temperatures are expected to stay near seasonal norms until June 5 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph at times, are expected over Tamil Nadu's coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Kumari Sea until June 4. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution before venturing into the sea.
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