As temperatures gradually begin to decline across Tamil Nadu, weather officials have predicted widespread rainfall in many parts of the state. The changing weather pattern is being influenced by an atmospheric circulation over southern Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu, along with a trough extending from East Vidarbha to southern Kerala through Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

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On June 2, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely in districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.