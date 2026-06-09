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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and 8 Other Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rain activity on June 9, with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall in several districts
Heavy Rain Warning Issued for 10 Tamil Nadu Districts
According to the Meteorological Department, an atmospheric trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of around 3.1 km to 4.5 km is influencing weather conditions across the region.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 10 Districts, Chennai to Get Showers
As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, is likely in:
- Nilgiris
- Coimbatore
- Tiruppur
- Dindigul
- Theni
- Kanyakumari
- Dharmapuri
- Salem
- Erode
- Hilly regions of Tirunelveli
Meanwhile, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu may experience moderate rain with thunderstorm activity at isolated locations.
Rainfall Activity to Continue Over the Next Two Days
The weather department has indicated that unsettled weather conditions will persist across the state.
- June 10:
Light to moderate rain is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari district.
- June 11:
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Heavy showers accompanied by lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph are forecast for:
- Nilgiris
- Coimbatore
- Vellore
- Tirupattur
- Krishnagiri
- Dharmapuri
- Erode
- Salem
Residents in these districts are advised to remain alert for sudden weather changes and localized waterlogging.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Isolated areas of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Weather conditions in Chennai
- Maximum temperature: Around 39°C–40°C
- Minimum temperature: Around 30°C
- High humidity levels may cause heat-related discomfort despite chances of rain
- Fishermen Warning
- The Meteorological Department has also issued a caution for fishermen due to strong winds over coastal and offshore waters.
- Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas (June 9–12):
Winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin Sea.
- Bay of Bengal:
Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea, southern Bay of Bengal and parts of the central Bay of Bengal.
- Arabian Sea:
Wind speeds may reach 45–55 kmph, with gusts touching 65 kmph in parts of the central Arabian Sea.
Strong winds are also expected along the Kerala-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep region and nearby sea areas.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea regions until conditions improve.
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