According to the Meteorological Department, an atmospheric trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of around 3.1 km to 4.5 km is influencing weather conditions across the region.

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As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, is likely in:

Nilgiris

Coimbatore

Tiruppur

Dindigul

Theni

Kanyakumari

Dharmapuri

Salem

Erode

Hilly regions of Tirunelveli

Meanwhile, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu may experience moderate rain with thunderstorm activity at isolated locations.