The weather department has predicted continued rainfall activity in several districts over the coming days.

June 9: Heavy rain is likely in Theni, Kanniyakumari, and Nilgiris districts, along with the hill regions of Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli.

June 10: Kanniyakumari district and the hilly regions of Tirunelveli may receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

June 11: Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Nilgiris, Theni, and the hill areas of Coimbatore.

June 12: Light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy. Some areas of the city may witness light rain and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures could hover around 39–40°C, while minimum temperatures may remain between 29–30°C.