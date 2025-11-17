Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to a low-pressure area, an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for 7 districts in Tamil Nadu. A holiday has been declared for schools in Nagai and for schools and colleges in Karaikal
Image Credit : social media
Heavy Rain Warning
The weather center's report states the low-pressure area formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday persisted. It's likely to move west-northwest on Monday morning, bringing rain.
Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued for today, indicating a chance of heavy rain in districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Nagai, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.
Yellow Alert
A yellow alert has been issued, indicating a chance of heavy rain in places like Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi.
Holiday for Schools and Colleges
Due to continuous rain, a one-day holiday has been announced for schools in Nagai today. Similarly, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Karaikal.
