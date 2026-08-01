The IMD has forecast a mostly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain across Delhi-NCR. For August 1, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25°C. Humidity is expected to range between 75% and 95%, making conditions feel sticky despite the drop in temperature.

On the previous day, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, around 0.6°C above normal, while Palam recorded 33.5°C, which was 1.4°C below normal. Although brief showers provided some relief, humid conditions continued throughout the day.