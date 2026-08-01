Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Light Rain Likely as Cloudy Skies Continue Till August 4
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies and light rain over the next few days, bringing relief from recent heat. The IMD says the monsoon will remain active until August 4, with comfortable temperatures expected
Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Likely Across Delhi-NCR
The IMD has forecast a mostly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain across Delhi-NCR. For August 1, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25°C. Humidity is expected to range between 75% and 95%, making conditions feel sticky despite the drop in temperature.
On the previous day, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, around 0.6°C above normal, while Palam recorded 33.5°C, which was 1.4°C below normal. Although brief showers provided some relief, humid conditions continued throughout the day.
Similar Weather Pattern Expected Till August 4
The forecast suggests little change in weather over the next few days. On August 2, temperatures are expected to remain around 33°C/25°C, with cloudy skies and light rain likely.
A similar pattern is expected on August 3, when temperatures may hover around 33°C and 24°C, followed by 33°C and 23°C on August 4. The IMD predicts that cloud cover will persist throughout this period, accompanied by occasional light showers that may help keep daytime temperatures under control.
Monsoon Activity to Stay Strong in the Region
According to the IMD, monsoon conditions are expected to remain active across Delhi-NCR until August 4. While a yellow alert had been issued earlier for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, the focus has now shifted to intermittent light rainfall and overcast conditions.
Although no fresh weather warning has been issued for August 1, residents can expect continued monsoon activity, bringing periodic showers and relatively pleasant daytime temperatures compared to the recent spell of heat.
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