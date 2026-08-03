On the first Monday of Shravan, a massive crowd of 2-3 lakh devotees is expected at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. Authorities have implemented extensive crowd control measures, including extended 'argha' and enhanced security to manage the surge.

A large number of devotees visited Baba Baidyanath Dham on the first Monday of the Shravan month in Jharkhand's Deoghar, with officials expecting approximately 2 to 3 lakh people to visit the temple today. On this occasion, Deoghar SDO and Temple In-charge Ravi Kumar mentioned that around 150,000 people visited the shrine on Sunday.

Crowd Management Measures

To accommodate the surge, authorities have extended the outer 'argha' (offering receptacle) for those unable to join the long main queues in the temple. Furthermore, the queuing system has been organised efficiently and features a large number of expandable barriers both inside and outside the temple premises to ensure orderly movement of the crowd. "Today is the first Monday of the Shravani month. A very large number of people have arrived. If we look at the data from yesterday, Sunday, about 150,000 people visited. Today, we expect around 250,000 people, or possibly even more, to offer holy water. We incorporated lessons learned from last year; this time, we extended the outer 'argha' (offering receptacle), making it over seven feet in size. Those unable to join the long queues for the main offering can use this outer 'argha'. The queuing system has been organised efficiently, with a large number of expandable barriers installed to keep the crowds orderly, both outside and inside the temple. Shops have been cleared to ensure that the path leading to the Parvati Temple allows a maximum number of people to reach Uma Bhavan and offer water at the Parvati Temple. A large outer 'argha' has also been set up outside the Parvati Temple to prevent inconvenience, allowing those unable to join the queue to offer water easily. Elsewhere in the city, barricades and adequate police personnel are in place to manage the crowds," Kumar told ANI.

Security Measures in Place

According to Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar, a crowd of approximately 2 to 3 lakh people is expected to visit the temple. As part of safety measures, the Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel and other jawans have been deployed at their respective posts. "Today marks the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, and we have made preparations accordingly. A crowd of approximately 2 to 3 lakh people is expected here; we have been on duty since the night, and all Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel and other jawans are deployed at their respective posts... Once the preliminary rituals conclude and the 'Argha' (offering receptacle) is set up, the 'Jalarpan' (water offering) will begin..." Pushkar told ANI.

Significance of Shravan Month

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. This year, the holy month of Sawan begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. (ANI)