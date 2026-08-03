Kanpur Police made extensive security and traffic arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra on the first Monday of Shrawan. JCP Vipin Tanda confirmed the deployment of specialised units and traffic diversions to ensure peaceful celebrations across the district.

On the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan, Kanpur Police made extensive security and traffic management arrangements across the district to ensure smooth celebrations and the peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

Police Ensure Smooth Operations

Speaking to ANI on the security measures, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tanda stated that inspections were carried out at major temples alongside district officials and temple management committees. "Today marks the first Monday of the month of Shrawan. In view of this, we inspected the temple along with all the officials. We have involved the temple's management committee and made these arrangements with their cooperation. As you can see, operations are proceeding smoothly. Similar arrangements have been put in place across the entire district," JCP Vipin Tanda said.

Highlighting the deployment of security personnel and specialised units, the official noted that traffic police have been deployed at key intersections, along with local intelligence and quick-response teams. "Traffic police have been deployed at major intersections. Additionally, teams from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and Anti-Romeo squads, as well as the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and reserve police forces, have been deployed to ensure tight security and order at various locations," he added.

Traffic Management and Route Diversions

Addressing the traffic management strategy implemented for the deity's devotees and commuters, Tanda explained that route diversions are actively being enforced to ensure smooth transit for heavy vehicles and inter-district commuters. "We have implemented traffic diversions in accordance with the traffic plan devised for the Yatra. Heavy vehicles are being diverted from Bithoor and Ghatampur to prevent them from heading towards Lucknow. Furthermore, arrangements regarding inter-district traffic and local diversions near major temples are functioning smoothly, with everyone extending their cooperation," he stated.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra and Shravan

The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. (ANI)