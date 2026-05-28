The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of Tamil Nadu on May 28. Districts likely to be affected include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode.

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Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected in isolated areas. The rainfall activity is being triggered by atmospheric circulations prevailing over North Tamil Nadu, the southeast Arabian Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Apart from these districts, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur in a few other regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.