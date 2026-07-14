Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City to Sizzle at 39°C, Light Rain Likely in Western Ghats
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness mostly dry weather today, with Chennai likely to remain rain-free and temperatures touching 39°C. The IMD has forecast isolated showers over the Western Ghats while heat and humidity
Rainfall to Stay Confined to Western Ghats
According to the IMD, changing wind patterns over the western region will bring light to moderate rainfall to isolated places in the Western Ghats districts until July 15. The rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, is expected to remain largely dry, although a few places could witness brief light showers.
From July 16, isolated light rain may extend to a few other districts of Tamil Nadu, while the Western Ghats continue to receive moderate rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist through July 19.
Heatwave-Like Conditions to Intensify Across the State
Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal across isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between July 14 and July 16. By July 17, temperatures are expected to return closer to seasonal averages.
Residents in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience significant discomfort due to the combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity through July 15.
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with no significant rainfall expected. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 38°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 28°C to 29°C, making conditions warm and humid throughout the day.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Certain Sea Areas
The IMD has also issued marine weather warnings for fishermen.
Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea during the nights from July 14 to July 16.
Over parts of the central-east Arabian Sea adjoining the central-west Arabian Sea, winds may reach 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph on July 14, July 15 and again on July 17. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions during the warning period due to rough sea conditions.
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