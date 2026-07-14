According to the IMD, changing wind patterns over the western region will bring light to moderate rainfall to isolated places in the Western Ghats districts until July 15. The rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, is expected to remain largely dry, although a few places could witness brief light showers.

From July 16, isolated light rain may extend to a few other districts of Tamil Nadu, while the Western Ghats continue to receive moderate rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist through July 19.