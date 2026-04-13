Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies, Temperature to Touch 37°C; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness a mix of weather conditions today, with light to moderate rain expected in southern districts, while coastal regions continue to face heat and humidity, according to the latest forecast
Rain Likely in Southern and Hilly Regions
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and districts along the Western Ghats. A few places may receive brief showers, bringing slight relief from the otherwise warm conditions in these regions.
Heat to Intensify in Interior Tamil Nadu
Inland districts are likely to experience a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by around 2 to 3°C. Meanwhile, most other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to remain dry with no significant rainfall activity.
Coastal Areas to Face Heat and Humidity Discomfort
Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will continue to experience high temperatures combined with humidity, leading to uncomfortable weather conditions. In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 36–37°C during the day and about 27°C at night. No warning has been issued for fishermen.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain in Parts of Tamil Nadu Today, Chennai to Stay Cloudy
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