According to the India Meteorological Department, light rainfall is expected to persist over the next couple of days in Tirunelveli district and parts of the Western Ghats, including Kanyakumari.

April 11–12: Isolated light rain likely in southern districts

April 13–17: Continued chances of light showers in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli

Rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: Mostly dry weather expected

The rainfall is linked to a low-pressure trough extending from central India down to the Gulf of Mannar at around 0.9 km above sea level.