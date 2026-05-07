Several parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall during the last 24 hours, bringing temporary relief from the scorching summer heat. Areas in Tiruchirappalli district witnessed dark clouds and nearly an hour of intense rain accompanied by thunder. Heavy showers were also reported in Kallakudi, Pullambadi and Lalgudi regions. Rainfall activity was seen in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai as well.

Among all locations, Vadipatti in Madurai district recorded the highest rainfall at 69 mm. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, more rain is expected across the state in the coming days due to changing atmospheric conditions.